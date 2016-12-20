Doctor: Common Bacteria Caused Antioch Thanksgiving Dinner Deaths

ANTIOCH (AP) — Health officials say common food-borne bacteria caused an illness that left three people dead and sickened 22 others who attended a Thanksgiving dinner at an events hall in Antioch.

Dr. Louise McNitt, of the Contra Costa County Health Department, said Tuesday the deaths and illness was caused by bacteria named Clostridium perfringens.

She says it is a common foodborne illness that in small amounts is generally not harmful to humans.

Dr. Marilyn Underwood says it was not determined which dish contained it.

Officials identified the three people who died were identified as 43-year-old Christopher Cappetti, 59-year-old Chooi Keng Cheah, and 69-year-old Jane Evans. All were residents of assisted living facilities in Antioch.