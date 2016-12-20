Federal Rate Hike: What Does It Mean for Your Portfolio?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Certified financial planner Kimberly Foss has four things you should remember now that the federal funds rate has been raised.

The Federal Reserve just raised the federal funds rate target for the second time in 10 years. The move wasn't entirely unexpected ever since Fed policymakers raised the federal funds rate by 0.25% in December 2015, markets had anticipated a second hike at some point. Now that it has happened, how might it affect your investments?

Bottom Line: Investors can't control interest rates, credit spreads, currency values or Fed policy, but they can control what they own and how they position their portfolios for the long term:

Remember

D -- diversify

A -- check your allocation

R -- rebalance your portfolio

E -- evaluate your stage in life