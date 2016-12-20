Kings Impose ‘Substantial Fine’ against DeMarcus Cousins after Latest Media Dust-Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings have imposed a "substantial fine" against center DeMarcus Cousins after a recent confrontation with Sacramento Bee columnist Andy Furillo.

Read the Kings' statement on the incident and the fine below:

"The Kings have a clear set of standards of conduct expected of our entire organization. As a result of negative interactions with certain members of the media that were not corrected after verbal warnings, we have decided to impose a substantial fine. If this behavior is repeated again we will be forced to consider further discipline.”

According to The Bee, Cousins berated Furillo after the columnist mentioned Cousins' brother's arrest.

The exact amount of the fine was not disclosed, but sources say it's $50,000.

Cousins issued his own statement later Tuesday:

"There is a time, place and manner to say everything, and I chose the wrong ones. Like most people, I am fiercely protective of my friends and family, and I let my emotions get the best of me in this situation. I understand my actions were inexcusable and I commit to upholding the professional standards of the Kings and the NBA. I apologize to my teammates, fans and the Kings organization for my behavior and the ensuing distraction and look forward to moving on and focusing on basketball."

Cousins was suspended by the NBA in 2012 after a run-in with San Antonio Spurs commentator Sean Elliot.