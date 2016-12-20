Local Band Inspires Former Classmates to Follow Their Passion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- They have the talent and potential to be one of country music's next superstar groups.

Tuesday morning Auburn Road, a group that consists of two former Horizon Charter school students and one that will graduate this week, played a concert at Roseville's Horizon location's learning center.

"We just want the kids to know that we were once where they are, and that they can do anything they want in life," said singer Paxton Martin.

About 90 students at the school packed a room to hear the group play five songs before resuming with their normal classroom schedule.

"It's really inspiring to kids that maybe don't have self-confidence that they can sing or do anything else they want," said seventh-grader Ella Martinez.

Auburn Road currently has a Christmas album available on Spotify and other streaming services