Local Man Leading Military Task Force for Presidential Inauguration

The names have changed, but the tradition of the presidential inauguration has not.

Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States in less than a month.

An estimated 800,000 people are expected to cram the National Mall to watch history being made. The man leading the military's task force for this year's inauguration is Major General Bradley Becker.

Becker's task force will be providing support to the Secret Service as well as to local law enforcement with 15,000 members of various branches of the military. Their primary goal -- to help prevent and respond in a worst case scenario.

"We provide very similar capabilities that we do for any other national special security events, such as explosive ordinance disposable teams and explosive dog detections teams to help clear routes," Becker said. "We provide advance trauma life support teams in case of a medical emergency and we have got a chemical biological incident response force if needed we can push to support one of our inner agencies partners."

Since Trump won the election, protests have erupted across the country. There are more protests planned for the inauguration, which is a big concern for Becker and his team.

Another concern is freezing cold temperatures.

This is the first inauguration for the decorated Army vet. Becker was born at Mather Air Force Base, he graduated from Del Campo High School and UC Davis.

Becker said he's proud of his roots, and he's ready to represent Northern California.

-- Amy Henderson filed this report.