Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ais.Hagglejob.com is a website that brings the jobs to you. You can actually communicate with potential employers in a personal chat. It's a much more personal experience than just sending your resume out there. The website is also undergoing a major renovation to make finding a job even easier! Check out Ais.HaggleJob.com to find your next job.

More info:

HaggleJob.com

6553 Thomas Drive North Highlands, CA 95660

(916) 793-5758

Ais.HaggleJob.com

Facebook: Haggle.Job

Twitter: @HaggleJob