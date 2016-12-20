Petra Kvitova: Tennis Star Injured in Robbery in Her Apartment

(CNN) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she is “shaken, but fortunate to be alive” after being badly injured by a knife-wielding robber in her apartment Tuesday.

The Czech tennis star confirmed reports that she had suffered damage to the tendons and fingers of her left playing hand.

“I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife. In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand,” she said on her Facebook page.

“I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this.”

Earlier, Czech police told CNN that the attack took place just before 8.30 a.m. CET in Kvitova’s apartment near the center of Prostejov, a small town about 160 miles from Prague where a number of Czech tennis pros live and train during the offseason.

“The attacker was a man aged around 35 years, his identity is unknown and he is on the run. Police are working to determine what happened,” the police spokesperson said.

Karel Tejkal, the spokesman for the former world No. 2, told the state-run Czech Radio that “it looks like it was a random act and not a planned action.”

Injured hand

Local newspaper Prostejovsky Vecernik reported that the Kvitova endured “slashed tendons and fingers” on her left hand during the robbery.

The injuries were severe enough that Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, was tended to by an emergency ambulance.

“We received a call this morning about an injured 26-year-old woman who suffered injuries to her hand. She was taken to a hospital in Prostejov in an ambulance,” an medical emergency spokesman in Prostejov confirmed.

One of the top left-handed players in the women’s game, Kvitova had recently announced her withdrawal from January’s Hopman Cup tournament in Australia due to a stress fracture in her foot.

Reaction

Kvitova was quick to reassure her fans, also posting a statement on the Facebook page of Czech Federation Cup team a few hours after the incident.

“Thank you for all the messages and support. What happened to me was certainly not pleasant, but it’s over. Now it’s (time for) doctors to (attend to) my hand,” wrote Kvitova, who was part of the Czech team which last month won the international event for the third year in a row.

“I trust them and I hope it turns out well, I have the best care and I am in touch with (my) loved ones.

“The worst is behind me. Thank you once again … do not worry about me!”

Russian robbed

In 2007, former world No. 5 Anna Chakvetadze was robbed by six armed men in her hometown of Moscow.

The Russian player was tied up and threatened with a knife, while her parents were beaten.

The thieves ran off with over $300,000 worth of items, including a luxury watch the then-20-year-old had just been given at a tournament, according to the New York Times.

Though she claimed to have put the incident behind her, Chakvetadze was never again the same player. After suffered numerous physical setbacks, she retired in 2013 at age 26.

Seles stabbed

More famously, former world No. 1 Monica Seles was stabbed during a changeover in a match in 1993 by Gunter Parche, an obsessed fan of her rival Steffi Graf.

Although Seles physically recovered in a few weeks, she took two years off from the game to recover mentally.

Seles — who at the point of her attack had won eight grand slams — came back to win one more at the 1996 Australian Open.

Although she did not reach another major final, Seles kept playing until 2003.