Police: Car Flees Scene of Crash, Crashes Again Down the Road

SACRAMENTO — Stockton Boulevard was closed both directions Tuesday, between Fruidridge Road and Lemon Hill Avenue, following a police chase and crash.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to a collision scene at Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard not long after noon. One of the cars fled the scene and led officers on a brief chase.

The pursuit ended just half a mile down Stockton Boulevard, when police say the car hit a tree in the center median at McMahon Drive.

Two people from the car were detained. A third person ran away and police are searching the area for them.

It was unclear what type of injuries the people involved had, but the car appeared to be totaled in the crash.