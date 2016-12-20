Sacramento Woman Shares Painful Drawings by Syrian Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Safa Faki has been in the United States for three years, but she still holds tight to her Syrian culture.

"When we think about America, it's like a dream, and my dream came true when I came to America," Faki said.

She knows she's one of the lucky ones to escape the horrors of war in Aleppo.

"It's very hard to see the news and the videos coming and to know that you are safe but your people are getting massacred every single day and the kids getting killed," Faki said.

She wants people to know those fleeing her hometown in fear are hard-working civilians who want to live in peace.

"Their homes destroyed, they lost their jobs, they are middle class, they are looking for a new fresh life for their kids," said Faki.

Before Faki came to America in 2012, she was living near a camp near the Turkish border, with thousands of other displaced Syrians.

There she held drawing sessions with children.

She kept those drawings and brought them with her to Sacramento.

"I never ever thought a kid could ever draw a bomb or a rocket," Faki said.

Their art reveals their pain, their fear and the violence that defines their reality.

It also shows hope for a better life.

"We deserve to take a second chance," said Faki.

Faki got that second change.

She's living in Sacramento with her husband and young son and hopes to visit Syria soon.

But she knows it won't be easy because there's no telling when the violence will end.

"There is no future for the new generation in Syria, all the kids there, even the adults, their life has been stolen from them," said Faki.

Learn more about the artwork here.