Stockton Fan Wins Raider Nation Tailgate Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- In big, bold black and silver, Andy Coronado’s man cave on four wheels is dedicated to the only team he has ever loved.

“My older brother Rick, older than 3 years, advised me I could not like any other team anyway,” said Coronado, a Stockton resident.

Coronado said the vehicle used to belong to a church four years ago. Back then it was adorned with cobwebs and dust, but he saw the gleaming, shining potential of what he lovingly calls the AC12 Raider Nation Bus.

“Over the years, I’ve stripped it down, tricked it out, made silver or black and made it the mean machine that it is today,” he said.

Raiders art and memorabilia can be found on and in the bus. The work has become a family affair.

“It’s always a work in progress. My dad is always trying to find things to put on, add on to it or chain something or make it look better, sound better,” his son Andy Coronado Jr. said.

The longtime Raiders fan let reporter Kay Recede go for a ride. Even though she's a 49ers fan, she hopped on the Raiders bandwagon… wait, make that bus, for just the day.

Coronado said he takes the bus to as many games as he can. It’s this diehard dedication to his team that got him the grand prize for the 2nd annual Raider Nation Tailgate Challenge.

“We’re happy as heck. We won it for our team as well our Raider nation and spread it here in the community of Stockton, San Joaquin County,” Coronado said.

Now he and his family are excited about their grand prize at this weekend’s game. They got the bus ready for Saturday and hopefully for the Super Bowl in Houston.

"I have AAA (instance), and I have a gas card, so the Raiders are there, I’ll be there with this bus so look for me there,” he said excitedly.

If you want to check out the bus for yourself, they’ll be at the A Lot this Saturday. For winning the tailgate competition, Coronado won seats in the field level lounge for up to 29 of his friends and family.