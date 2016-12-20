Victim of Sacramento Apartment Shooting Dies from Injuries

SACRAMENTO — A victim of a Sacramento apartment shooting has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sungaya Fleming, 38, died Monday at an area hospital from injuries she suffered during a Dec. 12 shooting at an apartment on Myrtle Avenue. Four people were shot.

The other three victims are still recovering. They have only been identified as a 39-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s department said the suspect fired multiple shots through the closed front door of the apartment. It is unknown if there were multiple suspects or multiple shooters. There were 16 people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting — five were children.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).