10-Year-Old Reunited with Missing Doll Thanks to Kindness of Strangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- A 10-year-old Fairfield boy panicked when he lost his favorite doll, but some kind-hearted strangers aren't letting it ruin his holiday spirit.

Joaquin Owens is on the autism spectrum and is very attached to his Sofia doll. His mom Marcella Owens said he lost it while looking at Christmas lights in Vacaville Tuesday night.

She said her little boy doesn't do anything without the toy and was devastated when he realized it was gone. She took to Facebook to ask for help in hopes of reuniting Joaquin and Sofia.

That's when community members stepped in and donated their Sofia dolls to the 10-year-old.

"I cried a couple times, it was really touching, people we didn't even know, and they were ready to do whatever it took to make him feel better," said Marcella Owens

Owens said she's received donations from Vacaville, Fairfield and Dixon and more are on the way.