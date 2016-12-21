Cars That Talk to Traffic Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New technology is allowing traffic lights to talk to cars so you know when a light is going to turn green. Rich Demuro test drives the new technology in today's Tech Report. Over 1100 traffic lights are wired to a central monitoring station. Drivers in las vegas have access to a little bit more information on their dashboard. Over 1100 traffic lights are wired to a central monitoring station. When they pull up to a stop light...Depending on their car - they can get a countdown timer of when the light is going to turn green. Right now newer model audis are the first to take advantage of the new system...But any car company can incorporate it...