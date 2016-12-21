Hugs and Hope: Volunteer Cuddles Benefit Babies in Local Hospital NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Thursday evening, you can find Trent Bass at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Roseville. He sits in a comfy chair with a tiny baby cradled to his chest. He hums his favorite songs, pats the baby gently, and whispers words of encouragement.

These are things any grandpa might do while visiting a brand new baby in the hospital. But the baby Trent is holding is not his grandson.

He’s baby Jordan, one of several patients in the neonatal intensive care unit -- also known as the NICU. It’s where sick and premature babies, some of the hospital’s most vulnerable patients, spend the first days of their lives. It’s also where Trent volunteers.

“These guys -- they’re struggling. They’ve got tubes and monitors and everything,” Trent explained. “And I make them feel better.”



Trent is one of the members of the NICU baby cuddling team. Their job is to hold these babies when their parents aren’t around. They provide a healing touch, at a time when the babies may need it most.

At first, Trent would sing to the newborns. But he says it was too loud. Now, he just hums for hours. His favorite song to hum—“Summertime.” Soothed by the vibrations, Trent says they go right to sleep. It’s his own special way of helping these babies heal.

Mary Schaefer is another volunteer, who has a different style of cuddling.

“You know what I did today?” Mary whispers to baby Jay, cradled in her arms. “I cleaned my garage.”

She talks to them, about anything that comes to mind.

“Well, if I’ve gone grocery shopping I tell him how much my grocery bill is and what I bought,” said Mary. “Or I tell him about my grandson’s soccer games. Or I ask them if they want to be president of the United States—well, not now!”

Mary knows her words don’t mean much. But she also knows her touch makes a difference. She says, she’s honored to hold these little miracles.

“If these children were born 20 years ago, they wouldn’t be here,” said Mary. “They wouldn’t have the chances that they have.”



Dr. Shayna Gaman-Bean is the neonatologist at Kaiser. She says the benefits of cuddling go beyond affection.

“It builds trust in the infants, which then calms them, reduces stress, which allows them to feed better, gain weight better, and reduces time that they have to spend in the NICU,” explained Gaman-Bean.

The healing power of touch goes both ways. Volunteers feel it, too.

“Usually it just really calms me down,” Trent said. “And it makes me feel -- I don’t know, just helpful.”

Gaman-Bean knows better than most how helpful cuddling can be. Her youngest daughter Kendall was born premature and spent her first days in the NICU.

She says it made her feel better to know a volunteer was caring for Kendall, in those hours when she couldn’t be by her side.

“I have two other children at home. And I just couldn’t be here all the time. So knowing that somebody else could be here for her was a great feeling. A sense of relief, actually” Gaman-Bean said.

So every week, the volunteers sit and soothe these little bundles of joy. Giving them love, comfort, and hope.

Currently the NICU cuddling team is full, but there is a wait list. For more information or other volunteer opportunities at Kaiser in Roseville, head to: https://thrive.kaiserpermanente.org/care-near-you/northern-california/northvalley/departments/volunteer-services/volunteer-services-offered/