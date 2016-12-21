Kids Matter: Learning During the Holidays

Fizzy Snowflakes

Procedure: Children will learn how to create a chemical reaction with baking soda and vinegar.

Materials:

Baking dish

Plastic snowflakes

Confetti

Baking soda

Vinegar

Blue food coloring

Tweezers

Eyedropper

Ice cube tray

Instructions:

1. Sprinkle the plastic snowflakes and confetti on the bottom of the baking dish.

2. Cover the snowflakes and confetti with a layer of baking soda.

3. In a small bowl, mix together 1 cup of vinegar and a few drops of blue food coloring.

4. Using the eyedropper, have your child take small amounts of the vinegar mixture and add it to the baking dish.

5. Continue adding the vinegar to the baking soda mixture and watch as the snowflakes begin to fizz!

6. Using the tweezers, have your child pick out the snowflakes from the mixture and place them in the ice cube tray.

Explanation/Results:

The snowflake baking soda science experiment is a quick and easy sensory science activity for young children. The simple chemical reaction between the baking soda and vinegar will create visual, fizzy foam that children will love to watch as the snowflakes at the bottom appear. The eyedropper and tweezers will also be a great way for them to improve their fine motor skills.