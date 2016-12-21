Local Musician Rashaad Sings Christmas Songs on FOX40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is sitting down with singer Rashaad talking about how he was spiritually called to California and his upcoming performance in Sacramento. Rashaad has lived in Sacramento for 11 years and you can see him perform on stages throughout Sacramento and the Northern California Region. Upcoming show: DEC 31, 2016 - Rashaad w/ Solsa and Midnight Players {New Year's Eve Party} @ Doubletree Hotel.

Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, model, actor and inspirational speaker Rashaad is best known for his debut single "If You Leave."

Keyboardist accompanying Rashaad Carlton is Rev Charles Cooper Musically Director at Unity Of Sacramento Church and founder & owner of Pianoimages Studio.

