Driver Leaves Vehicle After Car Stalls on I-5, Fatally Struck By Another Vehicle

SACRAMENTO -- A fatal crash along southbound I-5 in Natomas blocked lanes early Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. a red Ford Mustang, white Honda Odyssey and a black Ford Escape were involved in a collision while driving southbound on I-5 north of SR-99.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Mustang veered off to the right into the dirt and then back to the left hitting the Honda and the Escape. The Mustang came to a stop when it hit the center guard rail.

The Honda came to a stall in the gore point between I-5 and SR-99. The escape stalled out in the #1 lane.

Just after this incident, an orange Volvo headed towards the crash scene swerved to the left when drivers in front of it swerved to the right. At that exact moment the driver of the Ford Escape attempted to run from her car to the center guard rail running directly into the path of the swerving Volvo.

The Volvo struck the woman causing fatal injuries. The Ford Escape driver has been identified as 22-year-old Telia Roberts.

The driver of the red Mustang was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a part in this incident.

Traffic was impacted on I-5 just past the airport near the I-5, Highway 99 split up until about 9 a.m.

Officer Hertzell would like any witnesses who may have more information to contact him at (916) 941-5272.

Four separate tow trucks are on I-5 southbound south of airport towing away cars from accident @FOX40 @FOX40Traffic pic.twitter.com/a0ebbYCm4d — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) December 21, 2016

Better idea of where the accident is slowing traffic down I-5 just north of the split @FOX40 @FOX40Traffic pic.twitter.com/VjJJiCPGjr — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) December 21, 2016