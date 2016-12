Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are many thyroid symptoms that may be attributed to a thyroid disorder. Dr. Diem Nguyen talks about some of the most common symptoms and how Newlife Integrative Wellness can help you. Get a complete wellness evaluation and make sure your thyroid isn't at risk.

More info:

Newlife Integrative Wellness

4921 Golden Foothill PKWY

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

9299 Laguna Springs Dr. STE 110

Elk Grove, CA 95758

(916) 478-2634

NewLifeIntegrativeWellness.com

Facebook: Newlife Integrative Wellness