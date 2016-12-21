New Sacramento Police Chief Making His Mark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- New Interim Sacramento Police Chief Brian Louie has no intention of being a caretaker chief until a permanent chief is found.

The 36-year veteran of the department says not only is he implementing his own policy priorities, he's applying for the permanent job himself.

"I've seen a lot, I've experienced a lot, I've been a part of a lot, so now it's my time," said Louie.

He says serving as a deputy chief for nine years, he can't help but have ideas on improving the department.

He says his priorities are having officers be more engaged with the community, working with youth to head of crime, improving morale in the department and increasing transparency for the community.

The last point is sorely needed after police shootings around the country focused attention on the use of lethal force against minorities.

The death of Joseph Mann, a mentally ill African-American man who was shot 14 times by Sacramento police officers, strained relations with the department.

After the recent retirement of Chief Sam Somers, Louie's background as a Sacramento PD lifer may not be an asset in his quest for the top job.

But Louie says he shouldn't be compared to previous police chiefs because he is intent on implementing new policies, including cooperating with any kind of citizens police review body that might be created. He did qualify that by saying as long as the board's actions are within law and department policy.

The current police advisory commission has no power to independently investigate complaints which frustrates many community critics.

"I'm my own individual, I have my own ideas...I'm actually here for change, I want to be a part of that change," said Louie.

Another goal is to improve department morale. Gaining the trust of the community at the same time may be a tall order. But Louie says he has a good reputation for connecting with the community, as evidenced by the number of supporters at his swearing-in ceremony last week.

A key priority to improve community relations is a renewed directive to recruit minority officers.

"It's important for law enforcement agencies to reflect the communities that we serve...it helps with the trust," said Louie.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video