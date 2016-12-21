Regulators Reject New California Death Penalty Proposal

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The state Office of Administrative Law has rejected a new proposal from California officials to execute death row inmates.

The office notified the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Wednesday in a one-page notice that its proposal to execute inmates using one of four different drugs or the gas chamber does not meet procedural requirements.

But the notice does not spell out the reasons why. Instead, it says the agency will give the department a written explanation within seven calendar days.

Corrections officials submitted the plan in November in response to court pressure and amid a nationwide shortage of execution drugs.

California has 750 condemned inmates on the nation’s largest death row. However, the state hasn’t executed anyone since 2006.