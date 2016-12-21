San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots, Kills Suspect in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

The shooting happened on Waterloo Road near Sierra Lane in Stockton about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A deputy responded to a disturbance call reporting a man with a knife

At some point during the encounter, the deputy shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Roadways are shut down in the area.

The shooting will be investigated by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

On the scene of an Officer Involved Shooting in North Stockton. Waterloo Rd shut down at Sierra Ln more on @FOX40 news at 10. pic.twitter.com/uS0B1uOCC4 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) December 22, 2016