Stockton Teen Fights Back, Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt

STOCKTON -- Safe, sound, comforted by her best friend -- Christian Valenzuela said she’s a little rattled from what happened to her on Monday.

"That was scary, like, you don’t know fear until you think your life’s about to end,” said Valenzuela, who lives in Weston Ranch.

The 17-year-old said she was walking home from school about 5 p.m. on McDougald Boulevard in Stockton when a car stopped next to her.

"A car with two men, two men, older men, pulled up, opened the door and reached out to grab me to come in the car,” she said.

She said one of the men tried to pull her back, she smelled alcohol on their breath.

"I had the scent of alcohol like right when he opened the door, like you could smell it. It was a strong scent,” she said.

Scared for her life, she thought of her friends, family and loved ones. Valenzuela decided to fight back.

"He, like, had, like, a weak moment. and I took advantage of that moment to kick him and run,” Valenzuela said.

She managed to get away.

Once safe she called her best friend Jossilyn Stanley.

"Knowing that it happened to my best friend and that it hit her and hurted her, I was worried at first,” Stanley said.

Valenzuela told a few more friends but not her parents nor police because she said she didn’t think anything would come from it.

"I mean, we live in a society where pizza gets to the door faster than the cops,” Valenzuela said.

A friend’s mother ended up filing the report on her behalf. The teen said she’s grateful someone looked out for her and thankful she found the courage to fight back.

"Oh my God… would I be here right now? Would I be talking to you guys?” she said.

Valenzuela and Stanley said they are frustrated because they’ve seen strange men try to get them in their cars before but never this aggressively. They said they never plan to walk home alone again.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Stockton Police Department.