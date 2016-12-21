Suspect Arrested in Connection to Deadly Shooting at Sacramento Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment in Sacramento that injured three and killed one.

Lawrence Johnson has been arrested on a murder charge in connection to the death of Sungaya Fleming.

Just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 12, shots were fired into an apartment on Myrtle Avenue in Sacramento.

Four victims were found inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. The victims were 38-year-old Sungaya Fleming, a 39-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.

On Monday, Fleming died from her injuries. The three other victims are recovering.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots through the closed front door of the apartment. Detectives believe a physical fight occurred between Johnson and someone else in the apartment earlier that day.

There were 16 people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, including five children.

Detectives believe there may have been other people with Johnson at the time of the shooting. They are working to identify them.

Johnson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is ineligible for bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.