Two Thieves Target Man Who Opened Door to Retrieve Package

STOCKTON -- A neighborhood in shock after two men pulled a gun on a homeowner on Hayden Brook Drive.

"Never hear about that so it’s surprising,” neighbor Maria Viyra said.

"Scary. Very scary that somebody opened their door to somebody and they did this to them,” neighbor Jerry Rau said.

The Stockton Police Department said one of the residents opened their door late Tuesday night to pick up a package, but on the other side of the door were two armed men -- one with a handgun, the other a rifle.

Investigators said the suspects ordered the homeowner at gunpoint to get back inside the house and ransacked their home, stealing from them.

Detectives do not believe the suspects used the package as bait, it was merely coincidental.

"I.. very surprising, shocking. I didn’t hear anything last night,” Rau said.

Neighbors said although this is the first time they’ve heard of a crime like this, they’ve been dealing with crime in this area for years.

"(Burglars) tried breaking in a few times. I’ve got on the back sliding glass door where you can see where they’ve hammered to try and get in,” Rau said.

While the suspects got away, neighbors are just grateful the robbery did not become violent.

"...and these people had weapons. Thankfully they didn’t use it on them,” Rau said.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information please contact the Stockton Police Department.