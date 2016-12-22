Adopt a Pet: D’Angelo

Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA is in the green room with Paul and today they are hanging out with D'Angelo, a nice pup ready for adoption.
|Animal ID
|30316699
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
|Age
|6 years 20 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Grey/White
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Dog Runs
|Intake Date
|11/26/2016
|Adoption Price
|$100.00
I lived with dogs in my previous home!
I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away!
I lived with kids in my previous home!
Described as a large (63 pounds), mellow "teddy bear," D'Angelo is calm, friendly, attentive, affectionate and playful, walks nicely on leash and loves to stay near you.
##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because D'Angelo is 5+ years old, his adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.