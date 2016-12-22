Adopt a Pet: D’Angelo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA is in the green room with Paul and today they are hanging out with D'Angelo, a nice pup ready for adoption.

Animal ID 30316699 Species Dog Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix Age 6 years 20 days Gender Male Size Large Color Grey/White Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Dog Runs Adoption Price $100.00

I lived with dogs in my previous home!

I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away!

I lived with kids in my previous home!

Described as a large (63 pounds), mellow "teddy bear," D'Angelo is calm, friendly, attentive, affectionate and playful, walks nicely on leash and loves to stay near you.

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####

Because D'Angelo is 5+ years old, his adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.