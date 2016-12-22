Be Prepared for an Earthquake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California Earthquake Authority is celebrating it's 20th anniversary of providing earthquake insurance to California homeowners. California is prone to earthquakes and they can hit when you least expect. It's vital that you have insurance to cover you and your family. Stay prepared with the California Earthquake Authority.

More info:

California Earthquake Authority

801 K Street, Sacramento, CA. 95814

(916) 325-3800

EarthquakeAuthority.com

Facebook: California Earthquake Authority

Twitter: @CalQuake