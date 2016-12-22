Celebrate 8 Days of Lobster

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort joined us to cook up some seafood and talk about their 8 Days of Lobster. They will be serving up delicious lobster and seafood for 8 days. They showed off their amazing lobster and their new fried soft-shell crab. Check out Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and enjoy a full seafood buffet.
More info:
8 Days of Lobster Christmas Weekend Buffet
Dec 23-26
New Year at the Rancheria Buffet
Dec 30-Jan 2
Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson, CA 95642
(800) 822-WINN
JacksonCasino.com
