Celebrate 8 Days of Lobster

December 22, 2016


Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort joined us to cook up some seafood and talk about their 8 Days of Lobster.  They will be serving up delicious lobster and seafood for 8 days.  They showed off their amazing lobster and their new fried soft-shell crab.  Check out Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and enjoy a full seafood buffet.

More info:
8 Days of Lobster Christmas Weekend Buffet
Dec 23-26
New Year at the Rancheria Buffet
Dec 30-Jan 2

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson, CA 95642
(800) 822-WINN
JacksonCasino.com
Facebook: Jackson Casino
Twitter: @JacksonCasino