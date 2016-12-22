Celebrate 8 Days of Lobster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort joined us to cook up some seafood and talk about their 8 Days of Lobster. They will be serving up delicious lobster and seafood for 8 days. They showed off their amazing lobster and their new fried soft-shell crab. Check out Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and enjoy a full seafood buffet.

More info:

8 Days of Lobster Christmas Weekend Buffet

Dec 23-26

New Year at the Rancheria Buffet

Dec 30-Jan 2

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson, CA 95642

(800) 822-WINN

JacksonCasino.com

Facebook: Jackson Casino

Twitter: @JacksonCasino