Electrical Fire at Apartment Causes Holiday Stress for Sacramento Family

SACRAMENTO -- Just three days before Christmas and there isn't one present under the tree at Wendy Palacios' apartment.

"I've been so stressed crying myself to sleep because obviously my kids are going to wake up and expect gifts," she said.

Wendy Palacios tells us smoke damaged the gifts she bought for her family.

"I'm not going to risk my kid playing with something that smells like that," said Palacios.

An electrical fire sparked inside a wall of her Sacramento apartment Sunday afternoon. Palacios said she had no choice but to move out. She said instead of being put up in a hotel, the Luxe Apartment Homes complex offered the family an unfurnished unit to temporarily move into.

"There was no hot water for 24 hours, we were sleeping on the ground," said Palacios.

Confusion and frustration is what Palacios said she's been dealing with for the last four days.

"They told us it was just going to be temporary, we should be back in here by today actually. She told us two days ago that we would be permanently staying in the new unit. It was the day before yesterday she called me again saying that we're going to move back over here when we've already moved all of our stuff," she said.

FOX40 reached out to managers at the Luxe. They refused to comment on the situation and referred us to FPI Management, which manages the complex. A representative tells us the company likely won't respond until Friday.

For Palacios, she said the worst part is the unknown. She doesn't know what's next for her family and if she'll be forced to move again.

"For them it's so easy, for me, we're the ones that have to deal with everything because of their electrical malfunction," she said.

We will update the story with FPI's response as soon as we receive one.