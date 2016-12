Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of the season when the holidays are upon us and you go out to parties and gatherings. Amazing Lash Studio can give you runway ready lashes for you to look your best. Contact them to get those lashes you want.

More info:

5 Locations-

Elk Grove

Loehmann's Plaza

Folsom Palladio

Roseville Fountains

Natomas

AmazingLashStudio.com