Local Musician Trio Sings Christmas Songs at FOX40

FOX40 enjoyed some Christmas tunes from local artists Terin Thompson, Charles "L.C." Loeb and Aranesa Turner.
- Terin Thompson was raised by a family of musicians.While compared to the the likes of Usher and Ne-Yo,the emerging talent's passion for music manifested while attending Burbank High School performing arts program.
- Charles "L.C." Loeb is a singer, song writer from Los Angeles, Army Veteran, and Father to two little boys. he has een singing since the age of 16 with no signs of stopping in the future. He has an upcoming gig - Marvin Gaye Tribute show - coming up on February 11 in Sacramento.
- In 2014 Aranesa became the first enrolled tribal member to be
selected as a contestant on American Idol. While elevated to the national platform Aranesa used the opportunity to create positive space to speak on issues that impact Indian Country and became a role model for Indian youth struggling to feel empowered to dream big.