Paul is in the kitchen with Ramon Perez from Puur Chocolate learning how to make hot chocolate ornaments. The hot chocolate ornament is 65 percent chocolate on the outside, with our hot chocolate mix on the inside. Basically, you heat up 2 cups of whole milk, place the ornament in the warm milk, allow the ornament to slowly melt. You'll notice the steam lift into the sphere, whisk well and serve. Yum!
Puur Chocolate’s Hot Chocolate Ornament Demonstration
