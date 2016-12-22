Sex Offender Could Call Yuba County Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- A sexually violent predator is looking to call Marysville home. Now, neighbors, police and county officials are coming together to try and keep him out.

Residents on Ellis road in Marysville are outraged they’re in this position ... again, fighting to keep a sexually violent predator from moving onto their street.

“They’ve been trying for two years to find a suitable place to house this guy and we’re just not the place he should be housed,” said forty-year resident Don Shrader.

Twice Eldridge Chaney Jr. has been convicted of using a weapon to rape a woman and of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. After serving his time in prison and a sex offender treatment program, he is being released with 24/7 monitoring. If all goes according to the current plan he will be placed in a rural Yuba County home although he has no ties to the area.

Yuba County District Attorney Patrick McGrath says Chaney committed his crimes in Monterey County, but the court was unable to find placement for him there.

According to the district attorney, the owner of the Ellis Road home lives out of state and rents the property to Liberty Healthcare, an agency hired by the state of California to reintegrate sex offenders into society.

The location fits the requirement of being 2000 feet from schools and day care facilities. However, the nearby stop sign, is also a bus stop.

This past June, residents found themselves in the exact same situation when Solano County sex offender Fraisure Smith wanted to move into the same home. When Smith changed his mind, they felt they dodged a bullet ... however county supervisor Randy Fletcher didn’t expect it to last. Fletcher warns sex offender placement will become more of a problem not just for Yuba County but for all of California.

Yuba County officials are circulating an online petition for residents who opposed allowing Cheney to move to town. A judge will hear the case January 6.