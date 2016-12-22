Tuna Salad without the Tuna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new year is approaching quickly and if you're looking to get healthier you should follow Toni Okamoto's blog. She runs a blog called Plant Based on a Budget where she shares cheap and healthy recipes. Today she returned to the show to talk about her recipe for making tuna salad without actually using tuna. That's right, no tuna! Watch to see what she uses in place of tuna and check out her blog for more recipes.

