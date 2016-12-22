Twin Rivers School District Spreads Holiday Cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Staff members at the Twin Rivers School District used three buses to deliver food and gifts to needy families in the district several days before Christmas.

Delivery organizer Yolanda Mayoral Falkenberg is the parent community engagement coordinator with the district.

She was dressed up as Mrs. Claus and partnered with the food bank and other employees to gather food and new toys.

“We have many families in need, we wish we could do more, but this year we are able to give to 20 of our families in most need," said Mayoral Falkenberg.

Several dozen "elves" helped load the food and toys on to the buses, a chore they looked forward to.

“We’re all in this together, so all of us working together makes for a stronger community, district and schools," said Craig Murray, executive director of student engagement.

Volunteers who helped deliver the gifts and food sang Christmas carols on the bus at they made their way to pre-chosen homes with children who go to schools in the district.

Four young kids at Melissa Spray's house were overjoyed at getting a visit by one of the Santa buses. They lost their great-grandfather this year, Melissa's grandfather, who was a big part of the family.

“It’s been kind of a rough year so this is an absolute blessing, and we’re absolutely grateful…I’m going to cry maybe a little," said Spray.