Two Hurt in Modesto Mobile Home Fire

MODESTO -- Glowing flames ripped through a mobile home in Modesto, burning a 7-year-old girl and a man, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

“All we heard was screaming, we come outside and the next door, our next door neighbor’s house was going up in flames,” neighbor Irene Roberts said.

Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Jesse Nicasio said an elderly woman who lives at the mobile home on South Seventh Street smelled smoke around midnight.

Nicasio said the man and girl were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

"The adult male sustained second-degree burns approximately 15 percent of his body,” Nicasio said. "The 7-year-old sustained about 9 to 10 percent second-degree burns to her head and to her hands, as well.”

Roberts said she's worried about the girl.

"That’s what’s sad about it because she’s little. Probably scared of what happened to her,” she said.

Crews were able to put out the flames within half an hour and looked for clues as to what sparked this blaze.

Nicasio said his crews did not find a smoke alarm on the property so they want to remind homeowners of the importance of the tool.

"It could make all the difference in the world, giving you the time to be able to evacuate,” Nicasio said.

As for neighbors, they say they’re shocked, still concerned.

"Just more scared because it’s right next door to us, it’s like 'whoa,'" Roberts said.

Nicasio said they’ll have a better idea of what caused the fire after they speak with the family.

Firefighters estimate the damage at $50,000.