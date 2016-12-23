Car Downs Pole, Causes Major Arden Area Power Outage

SACRAMENTO — Upwards of 9,000 customers were without power in the Arden and Del Paso Heights areas Friday night after a car hit a pole.
The grey sedan struck the pole on Orange Grove Avenue and Roseville Road around 10:30 p.m., according to CHP. The vehicle had been speeding and was overturned after hitting the pole, which then fell. A person had become trapped inside the car after the accident.
SMUD reported that 9,188 customers in the Arden area were being affected by the power outage. All power was restored by around 11:15 p.m.
Stay with FOX40 for more on this story.