Car Downs Pole, Causes Major Arden Area Power Outage

SACRAMENTO — Upwards of 9,000 customers were without power in the Arden and Del Paso Heights areas Friday night after a car hit a pole.

The grey sedan struck the pole on Orange Grove Avenue and Roseville Road around 10:30 p.m., according to CHP. The vehicle had been speeding and was overturned after hitting the pole, which then fell. A person had become trapped inside the car after the accident.

Report of a car into pole has caused an outage effecting 9,188 customers in the Arden and Del Paso Heights areas. https://t.co/XSjoZP5Qsj. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) December 24, 2016

SMUD reported that 9,188 customers in the Arden area were being affected by the power outage. All power was restored by around 11:15 p.m.

Power restored in Arden & Del Paso Heights areas that impacted 9,188 customers. https://t.co/XSjoZP5Qsj. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) December 24, 2016

