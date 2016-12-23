Car Theft Suspects Jump Into River to Escape, Have to Be Rescued By Authorities

LODI — Three suspects had to be rescued by Lodi authorities after jumping in the Mokelumne River in an attempt to avoid being arrested.

Two Lodi police officers spotted a vehicle that had recently been stolen from a residence on the road. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

A pursuit lasted a few minutes until the car somehow became disabled by the river.

The men exited the vehicle and jumped in the river.

Suspects Bryan Susich and Nicholas Lang were pulled from the extremely cold water immediately and apprehended.

The third suspect, 33-year-old Samuel Meza, could not be found initially. After about two hours, with the help of a CHP helicopter, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office and Mokelumne Rural Fire boat rescue, Meza was found holding onto a tree along the river bank.

Officers also found a loaded rifle inside the cab of the vehicle.

All three suspects were booked on multiple charges.

Meza was booked for felony evading, vehicle theft, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and an unrelated parole violation warrant.

Twenty-eight-year old Susich was booked for being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and two unrelated misdemeanor warrants.

Lang, 22, was booked for resisting arrest and being a prohibited person in possession of a loaded firearm.