CHP: Cars Hit Two Women Standing by Snowy Highway 50

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Two women were struck by vehicles Friday while standing on the side of Highway 50 near Sierra Ski Ranch Road.

CHP reports that while an officer was on the phone with one of the women standing on the shoulder, the woman with her was hit by a vehicle driving by.

A group of six was on the roadside around 2:45 p.m. after the Suburban they were in lost its chains. The two women had left the car to stand on the right side of the highway when a Dodge Caravan hit one of them.

Later, a BMW slid into the shoulder and hit another woman.

The woman hit by the Dodge sustained major injuries. There are no reports regarding the condition of the woman hit by the BMW.

The accidents are currently being investigated. There were initial reports of a white pickup also involved in the incident, but information regarding that vehicle and any of its passengers has not been uncovered.

