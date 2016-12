Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is hanging out with Jenn Triebwasser to talk about the Fuzzy Buddies Program. FOX40's Political Analyst Gary Dietrich's kids started the Fuzzy Buddy Project for kids in need who could use a cuddly friend. Thousands of fuzzy buddies have been collected.

Bears are available to sponsor as a Fuzzy Buddy for $5 each at any Family Christian Store. They have locations in Roseville, Folsom, Vacaville, Chico, Santa Rosa, Stockton, Manteca and Fresno.