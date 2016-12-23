Heavy Rains Start Christmas Weekend Traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Most of the Sacramento area freeway interchanges were impacted by heavy holiday traffic as people prepare to head to their destinations for Christmas.

AAA says cheap gas prices and high consumer confidence will result in an increase in road traffic for the holiday period starting Friday Dec. 23 and ending on Jan. 2.

To make matters worse, cold and windy rains hit the valley, slowing traffic even more with numerous fender bender accidents.

The CHP says motorists should drive defensively because of the danger of DUI drivers and to leave more margin between vehicles because of slippery road conditions.

Most importantly, officers say plan on allocating more time toward getting to destinations.

"They look at the clock and they want to make their flight or to somebody's house or the dinner appointment; it's something that can lead to accidents," said CHP officer Nathan Ashby.