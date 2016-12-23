Jeff Ross Joins USO Holiday Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Martina are chatting with comedian Jeff Ross about his work on the USO holiday tour. The holiday season is once again upon us and with that comes Santa Claus and presents under the tree for many people around the world but for some of our nation's service members and military families it means a holiday spent away from their family, friends and loved ones. The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.

This year, country music star and TV personality Kellie Pickler, singer/songwriter Kyle Jacobs, comedian and "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross, celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Gail Kim, a former WWE Diva-turned-six-time TNA Knockout Champ and TNA Hall of Famer will be be bringing the holiday cheer to our troops.