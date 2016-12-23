Modesto Police Arrest Suspect in November Deadly Stabbing

MODESTO — The suspect in a deadly stabbing outside Shadow Lounge last month was arrested Thursday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Steven Rodriguez, 24, was charged on suspicion of the murder of Fadi Salman, a 35-year-old from Yemen. Salman was visiting family in Stanislaus County when he was stabbed by Rodriguez, reports Heather Graves of the Modesto Police Department. He died later at a local hospital.

Rodriguez has also been charged on suspicion of attempted murder of the other male victim who survived the stabbing.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, which occurred the night of Nov. 19 on Oakdale Road. An argument had reportedly started inside Shadow Lounge then was moved to the parking lot. That’s where the two men were assaulted and stabbed by Rodriguez.

Original reports from police claimed that an additional person had been injured in the incident.

Rodriguez was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail after his arrest in Ceres.

Police are asking that anyone with additional information regarding the stabbing call Crime Stoppers.