Parents Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Their 6-Month-Old

SACRAMENTO -- A mother's love, expressed on Facebook just one week ago.

But Thursday night Amanda Hildreth and Bradley Engman were arrested on suspicion of killing their 6-month-old child, Walker Engman.

Hildreth was charged on suspicion of child endangerment and Engman faces charges on suspicion of murder, child abuse and child endangerment.

"Clearly the injuries were to an extent that it wasn't accidental; there was intent, it was done purposely," said Sgt. Tony Turnbull with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Turnbull says Engman was taking care of the infant in a Sacramento County hotel when the baby suffered head trauma.

An autopsy determined Walker was killed.

"We also were able to determine that the injuries occurred several hours prior to being brought into the emergency room, around 24 give or take," Turnbull said.

No one was home at the couple's apartment in Lincoln.

"They didn't strike me as those kind of people," said neighbor Alexis Zacarias.

Zacarias lives below them and says he's seen the couple around, and as a new father himself, he can't understand why anyone would intentionally hurt their child.

"That stunned me a little bit because I just think about my son," Zacarias said.

"It's horrible; it's scary," said neighbor Breanne Goodson. "We've been here one month and to know that it was one of our neighbors is just terrifying."

It's terrifying for neighbors to know parents are being accused in the death of their baby.

Investigators say a 4-year-old child was taken into protective custody last month.

Hildreth is no longer in custody. Engman is being held in jail without bail.

The couple is expected to make their first court appearance on Tuesday.