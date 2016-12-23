Police: 1 Person Seriously Injured in Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department reports that a woman sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Isabel Street.

According to police, the woman was driving a grey sedan on Isabel Street, near Richards Boulevard and North 12th Street, when she was shot. The car crashed after veering off the road.

Authorities are searching for two other passengers that were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

SPD is currently working a shooting in the area, details to follow. pic.twitter.com/7mwKmqNN1S — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 23, 2016

The victim of the shooting was later transported to a local hospital around 4:30 p.m. and is undergoing surgery.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, homicide detectives are now assuming responsibility of the investigation.

UPDATE: One victim has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 23, 2016

UPDATE: Due to the severity of vict's injuries, Homicide detects are responding to take over investigation. Susp(s) remain outstanding. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 24, 2016

