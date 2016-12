ROCKLIN — Five people were injured Friday night in a car accident at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Stanford Ranch Road.

Of the five people involved, one person is in critical condition, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

Police are still investigating the scene. Traffic was cleared around 10:50 p.m. after being redirected away from the area.

UPDATE: Roadway at Sunset Blvd and Stanford Ranch Road is now clear from prior closure due to traffic collision investigation. — Rocklin Police Dept. (@RocklinPolice) December 24, 2016

