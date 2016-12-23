‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher in Critical Condition After Suffering ‘Cardiac Episode’ on Flight to LAX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Carrie Fisher known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars" reportedly suffered a “cardiac episode” on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, the L.A. Times reported.

Fisher, 60, was rushed to a hospital after getting off the flight at Los Angeles International Airport shortly after noon, according to the newspaper, citing emergency officials.

KTLA reported that an unauthorized source told the Times the actress was “in a lot of distress on the flight."

According to KABC, Fisher is now on a ventilator at UCLA Medical Center. Her brother, Todd Fisher, told KABC that she was was receiving "the best care."

Anna Akana, an actress and producer known for her YouTube channel, said she was on the United Airlines flight sitting near Carrie Fisher, and tweeted about the medical emergency that happened on board the plane.

Upon arrival at LAX, Fisher woke up then "she started throwing up and saying she couldn't breath," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

According to Akana, Fisher “wasn’t breathing for 10 minutes or so.” The United crew, as well as doctors and nurses who happened to be on the flight, sprang into action immediately, administering CPR to the actress until the flight landed.

Following initial reports of Fisher’s illness, actor William Shatner tweeted, “I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher.”

Fisher, also a published author, has been recently promoting her memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” which was based on diaries she wrote around the time of filming “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.”

She will once again reprise the iconic Leia role in “Star Wars Episode VIII.” The film is currently in post-production and is expected to come out at the end of 2017.

Fisher is the daughter of Hollywood actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

@RickMalambri @bradgage no :( she wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016