Tracking the Potenial of Cognitive Decline

Alzheimer's can be a devastating disease - but one Redding company has developed technology that could give insight as to whether you're susceptible to this disease. It's called Neurotrack and in just five minutes, users can get a peek into their future.

Their theory is knowing your risk, can help you prevent, and thus prepare. CEO Elli Kaplan believes knowledge is power when it comes to Alzheimer's - the debilitating, swift and isolating disease millions of people will face.

The test tracks eye movement serving as a gateway and providing much needed clues into brain health. Kaplan says aging is inevitable but cognitive decline and dementia related diseases are not.