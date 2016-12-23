Trump Appoints His Business Attorney to Manage International Negotiations

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is moving a top Trump Organization attorney over to serve as the administration’s man to manage sensitive diplomatic and international negotiations.

Jason Greenblatt, the executive vice president and chief legal officer for Trump’s business empire, will take on the title of special representative for international negotiations. A source familiar with the appointment told CNN that Greenblatt will primarily will be working on Israel-Palestinian peace process, the American relationship with Cuba and trade agreements.

“My philosophy, in both business and in life, is that bringing people together and working to unite, rather than to divide, is the strongest path to success,” Greenblatt said in a statement released by Trump’s campaign. “I truly believe that this approach is one that can yield results for the United States in matters all over the world. I look forward to serving on President-elect Trump’s team, and helping to achieve great outcomes for our country.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported Greenblatt’s selection.

Greenblatt was a principal adviser to Trump on US-Israel relations during the campaign.

“A Trump administration will be a true friend to Israel. Jerusalem is Israel’s capital, and the undivided city is essential to the security of its all its citizens regardless of their religious faith,” he wrote in a CNN op-ed earlier this year.

He is one of a few executives to move from the Trump Organization to the White House, a roster that could include Ivanka Trump, the President-elect’s daughter. Trump is facing pressure to clearly delineate the line between his business and political operations in advance of Inauguration Day.