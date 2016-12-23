Woman Injured in DUI Crash has ‘Miracle’ Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Through labored, tiny steps, Kimberly Sheffield manages to smile through her pain; joyful, because she’s alive and walking.

"Being able to walk like this is...it’s a miracle,” Sheffield said.

Almost every bone in her body was broken in July when a wrong way drunk driver hit her off Highway 99 in Lodi. A banged up, mangled white metal mess is what remains of her Camaro. She told us she remembers bits and pieces of the crash.

"Just before I passed out, I knew I was going to die,” she recalled.

She was in immense pain but another feeling took over, "and at that moment I just felt such joy knowing that God had...I truly felt God had spared my life.”

She spent more than two weeks in the ICU with her family and her husband Tim by her side. She remembers him holding her hand.

"She was pretty messed up," said her husband, Tim Sheffield. "It was really hard to see her that way.”

She was bed bound for three months, then began rehab at Lodi Nursing and Rehabilitation. Day-by-day she managed to move her fingers, her toes, then slowly walk.

"I know it’s a lot of work, it’s a little painful but I can do it,” she told FOX40.

But her battle wasn’t over; months ago her insurance capped out. She now had to secure home health care for herself.

Three days before Christmas she got word of another miracle.

"Country home care is going to take me on as a patient and provide home health care for me,” she said.

The organization is providing care to Sheffield at no cost.

Her family said she’s changed -- is more positive, less of a worrywart.

"Got a calmness about her that amazed a lot of people around here,” her husband said.

As she said goodbye to the staff who helped her walk again, she still had that smile on her face, finally on her way home.

"You have to smile when your life’s been spared," she said. "I have eight grandchildren and I’m gonna be able to see them grow."

Sheffield said she has forgiven the drunk driver who sent her to the hospital and that she still prays for him.

The family has setup a GoFundMe account to help pay for her continued care.