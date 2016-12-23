Woman’s Family Brings First Suit in Oakland Fire

OAKLAND (AP) — A California couple whose 20-year-old daughter died in the country’s deadliest building fire in more than a decade have filed the first known lawsuit in the disaster.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Alameda County Superior Court faults the warehouse’s owner, its main tenant and others involved in throwing a Dec. 2 party at the illegally converted building.

Thirty-six party-goers died when fire broke out in the Oakland warehouse building, which was filled with makeshift stairs and room dividers and lacked clear exits.

The parents of San Francisco college student Michela Gregory are seeking unspecified damages in connection with her death.

Attorneys for the warehouse’s owner and principal tenant did not return calls for comment Friday.